UK ministers green light £750m Marlow Film Studios

The UK government has given planning permission for a £750 million (€855.5m) film and TV studio on green belt land following an appeal.

In 2024, Buckinghamshire Council had rejected the proposed Marlow Film Studios (MFS) because of concerns regarding traffic, biodiversity and harm to the local landscape. That decision has now been overturned by a planning minister on behalf of Housing Secretary Steve Reed, who believed economic benefits outweighed potential harm.

The project has received backing from several high profile film-makers including James Cameron, Sam Mendes and Paul Greengrass.

In a press statement, Robert Laycock, MFS CEO, said: “We are very pleased with the decision by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to approve our planning application for Marlow Studios. The determination is a real vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries. This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius, and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.”

“For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations. Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision. It’s a signal to investors who aim for high quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community. The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge, and will strengthen the West London film cluster. We know that Marlow Studios will be a media campus like no other – offering the world’s creative businesses a bespoke facility, leading in emerging technology and design that drives creativity and storytelling.”

“The global creative sector is growing fast, with a pace of change that is driving new investment. New platforms, new technology, including AI and new ways of telling stories require a different approach. Marlow Studios will be the campus that drives creative collaboration for the coming era. We are grateful for all the support shown us through this process, particularly from young people and those committed to training our next generation of artists and creatives. For the UK to retain its leading position in the creative sector, we need talent, technology and the right facilities that can take us forward into a new age of storytelling,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in response to the UK Chancellor’s Budget on November 26th – which saw a one year extension to 40 per cent business rates relief – Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of the British Film Commission, said: “We are delighted by the Government’s recognition in today’s Budget of the importance of the Film and TV Studios sector by retaining the vital business rates relief. We also look forward to engaging with the Government’s wider business rates reform, to ensure the sector can continue to thrive and help drive growth throughout the whole of the country.”