Schwebig replacing Rabe as RTL CEO

RTL Group, the German entertainment company, has announced a new leadership. RTL Group’s Board of Directors have announced that Clément Schwebig, currently President and Managing Director Western Europe & Africa at Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), will succeed Thomas Rabe as CEO of RTL Group in May 2026. Schwebig is also expected to join RTL Group’s Board of Directors as Executive Director.

Elmar Heggen will step down, at his own request, from his current position as RTL Group’s Deputy CEO and COO by the end of 2025. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of RTL Group as Non-Executive Director.

Following the leadership change in May 2026, RTL Group’s Executive Committee will consist of Schwebig (CEO) and Björn Bauer (CFO).

Martin Taylor, Chairman of RTL Group’s Board of Directors, commented: “Elmar Heggen’s exceptional business acumen and negotiation skills have allowed him to play a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s strategy and development. I would like to thank Elmar for our close collaboration over many years, and for his support in facilitating the upcoming leadership transition. We are delighted to welcome Clément Schwebig back to RTL Group to succeed Thomas Rabe. Clément Schwebig brings considerable international expertise across linear TV, streaming and content production. Over more than two decades, he has built an extensive network across the global media industry – a key asset in forming and expanding strategic partnerships. I am very pleased that he has agreed to lead RTL Group into the next phase of its growth, together with our accomplished CFO, Björn Bauer.”

Rabe said: “Clément Schwebig is deeply familiar with the global TV industry and with RTL Group. We worked together over many years and I greatly value his expertise, leadership style and international network. Together with our CFO Björn Bauer and the CEOs of our business units, he will lead RTL Group with a team of first-class managers to further expand the company, in particular in the areas of streaming and content production. I would also like to personally thank Elmar Heggen for our long journey in leading and developing RTL Group, his determination and remarkable entrepreneurial achievements.”

Heggen added: “I would like to sincerely thank the Board and the shareholders of RTL Group for their enduring trust and support. Over more than 25 years, I was fortunate to enjoy exceptional entrepreneurial freedom. I am also deeply grateful for the close and trustful collaboration with the management teams across the Group. This has made working for RTL not just a role, but a true privilege. I now look forward to continuing the journey as a Non-Executive Director of this fantastic company.”

Schwebig began his career in the media industry at RTL Group, where he spent more than a decade managing television operations across Europe. In 2013, he joined Time Warner/Turner in Hong Kong, where he served in several senior positions including Head of Business Development & Digital for Asia, General Manager China, and Chief Financial Officer Asia Pacific. Following the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, he was appointed President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia, encompassing India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, based in Singapore. In Schwebig’s current role President and Managing Director Western Europe & Africa at WBD he oversees a regional portfolio across brands such as Warner Bros, HBO, Discovery and Eurosport, covering TV networks, the streaming service HBO Max, local content production and Warner Bros. Studio activities.