Stingray acquires TuneIn

Stingray Group, a specialist in music and video content distribution, business services and advertising solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TuneIn Holdings, a player in live audio streaming and ad monetisation.

The transaction is valued at up to $175 million (€151.1m), based on TuneIn’s forecasted sales of $110 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31st 2025. Stingray will pay $150 million at closing and up to $25 million 12 months following the closing. Stingray secured an additional $150 million term loan under its renewed credit facility to finance the transaction.

The transaction is subject to the receipt of the approval of TuneIn’s stockholders, applicable regulatory approvals as well as customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature and is expected to close by year-end 2025.

Stingray says the acquisition will enhance its reach by combining its music and video content with TuneIn’s partnerships with major device manufacturers, automotive companies and content providers. TuneIn currently serves over 75 million active listeners each month worldwide, providing access to more than 100,000 radio stations, podcasts, music channels, news, sports, and audiobooks. TuneIn’s content is distributed across more than 200 platforms and connected devices, including over 50 in-car audio systems, in over 100 countries.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Stingray’s journey to further strengthen its position as a global leader in audio entertainment and digital advertising sales,” commented Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “We are crafting an unmatched audio ecosystem by merging Stingray’s extensive technology infrastructure and content distribution capabilities with TuneIn’s expertise in monetisation, advertising technology, and diverse content offerings. We’re particularly excited about expanding our reach in the automotive sector, where TuneIn and Stingray have both established strong integrations with leading manufacturers. This aligns perfectly with our strategy to meet listeners wherever they are – at home, in the car, or at retail locations. Together, we are poised to redefine audio for a connected world, delivering extraordinary value to our listeners, content partners and advertisers.”

“Stingray is the ideal partner to propel TuneIn’s next chapter of growth,” added Richard Stern, Co-Chairman and CEO of TuneIn. “Our global reach and advanced advertising capabilities, combined with Stingray’s audio and video distribution, creates a significant growth opportunity for both our companies. Joining forces with Stingray allows us to accelerate our mission of delivering the world’s best audio content to listeners everywhere, while creating powerful new avenues for advertisers to connect with a highly engaged audience.”

Following the acquisition, the TuneIn platform will continue to operate under its existing brand.