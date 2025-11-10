Record vendor turnout powers high-speed fibre device compatibility

A leap towards future network interoperability has been achieved, as a record number of higher-speed fibre vendors announced successful testing of their devices.

The latest Broadband Forum ‘Plugfest’ tested Higher-Speed PON (50G PON), 25GS-PON, and XGS-PON technologies at the University of New Hampshire Interoperability Labs (UNH-IOL) in October. Higher-Speed PON devices from Airoha Technology, Calix, Nokia and Sagemcom and 25GS-PON and XGS-PON systems from Evolution Digital, Hitron Technologies and MT2 were successfully tested. All participants demonstrated the interoperability of their products in diverse and dynamic ecosystems, proving their solutions could work seamlessly with others.

“Interoperability in PON networks is imperative for service providers, providing them with the flexibility and scalability to confidently innovate within the next generation of broadband and user applications,” said Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas. “Our Plugfests are vital environments to test solutions, and we are thrilled to see such strong participation and collaboration from BBF members, 25G and 50G PON contributors, and the wider PON vendors.”

25G and 50G PON provide ultra-high bandwidth and low latency that are essential for meeting the demands of modern home and business applications such as 8K video streaming and cloud computing.

The Plugfest welcomed vendors of optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU) equipment, PON chipsets and software stacks, Residential Gateway devices directly incorporating a PON interface, and test and measurement equipment.

“Multi-vendor PON ecosystems depend on seamless integration of components from diverse equipment vendors, making rigorous testing and strict compliance checks an absolute necessity,” said Broadband Forum Technical Chair and UNH-IOL Principal Engineer, Broadband Technologies Lincoln Lavoie. “One of the greatest strengths of the Broadband Forum Plugfests is the in-person collaboration and the opportunity to troubleshoot and address issues in real time with the help of on-site experts specialising in the PON field.”