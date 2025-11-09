BBC director general Tim Davie resigns

BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness have resigned after controversy over a documentary edit pertaining to US President Donald Trump. It comes after The Telegraph published details of a leaked internal BBC memo suggesting Panorama edited two parts of Trump’s speech together so he appeared to explicitly encourage the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

“There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility,” David said. “[…} it has been a wonderful ride, which I have loved. I count myself very lucky to have served as DG no.17. I will have a proper chance to see many of you before I go but I have been incredibly proud to lead the BBC as DG for over five years. It is a precious UK institution and you are a world-class team.”

Turness said: “I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda. The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love. And the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the director general.”

BBC Chairman Samir Shah commented: “This is a sad day for the BBC. Tim has been an outstanding Director-General for the last five years. He has propelled the BBC forward with determination, single-mindedness and foresight. He has had the full support of me and the Board throughout. However, I understand the continued pressure on him, personally and professionally, which has led him to take this decision today. The whole Board respects the decision and the reasons for it.”

“Tim has given 20 years of his life to the BBC. He is a devoted and inspirational leader and an absolute believer in the BBC and public service broadcasting. He has achieved a great deal. Foremost, under his tenure, the transformation of the BBC to meet the challenges in a world of unprecedented change and competition is well underway. Personally, I will miss his stamina, good humour and resilience and I will miss working with him. I wish him and his family the very best for the future. This is an important time for the Corporation and the Board and I will continue to work with Tim in the interim while we conduct the process to appoint his successor,” added Shah.

Davie’s departure after five years as DG follows other BBC controversies in recent months, including of its Glastonbury coverage and the scandal over news anchor Huw Edwards.

More to follow…