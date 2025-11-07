Netflix seeks SiriusXM podcast licence

Netflix has approached North American pay-radio broadcaster SiriusXM to license its video podcasts as part of its major push into the space, according to multiple reports. The deal – unconfirmed – could likely involve exclusivity of the video podcasts on the platform, meaning they would not appear on the likes of YouTube, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

SiriusXM’s podcasting network was recently named the top podcast network in the US, based on reach, via Edison Research. Popular podcasts on the service include Dateline NBC and other ‘clips’ from network TV.

The report follows a similar deal with Spotify, where Netflix looked to tie-up podcasts on an exclusive rebroadcast basis and thus beat YouTube to the punch.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has made no secret that Netflix sees significant potential in adding podcasts to its streaming platform. “As the popularity of video podcasts grow, I suspect you’ll see some of them find their way to Netflix,” he said in April.