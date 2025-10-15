Netflix, Spotify sign video podcast deal

In a new wide-ranging deal, video for sports podcasts including The Zach Lowe Show, The Bill Simmons Podcast, multiple shows from The Ringer, and more will be housed on both Spotify and Netflix.

Pop culture series, such as The Rewatchables and Dissect, as well as true crime titles including Conspiracy Theories, are also part of this new agreement. The video podcasts will be available in the US in early 2026, with other markets to follow.

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” commented Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

“This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting,” added Roman Wasenmüller, VP, Head of Podcasts at Spotify. “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

Full list of titles:

Sports

The Bill Simmons Podcast (pictured)

(pictured) The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

Culture/Lifestyle

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

Recipe Club

Dissect

True Crime