Netflix adds Yash Raj Films’ Bollywood titles

Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have announced a partnership to bring a selection of Bollywood films to audiences around the world.

The partnership, effective immediately, gives access to a curated lineup of YRF films that will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals, and iconic cinematic moments.

Celebrating the King of Bollywood, nine of Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Chak De India, are available now. Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters — Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai — will stream on December 27th to commemorate the superstar’s birthday. Beginning November 14th, classic Yash Raj Films titles such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe and Silsila will be available for audiences. And viewrs can enjoy the magic of Ranveer Singh, with his celebrated films, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday from December 5, celebrating a decade of unforgettable characters and baba’s energy.

Thirty-four films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will stream across the holiday season, with two films premiering daily from December 12th to 28th.

The celebration continues into 2026. Starting February 7th, a Valentine’s week collection featuring eight romance stories — including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste — will be released. Fans can also look forward to YRF’s blockbuster franchises, such as the adrenaline-fueled Dhoom trilogy (streaming from November 28th) and the gripping Mardaani series (January 2nd 2026).

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, commented: “For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories. We are deeply humbled by the love and trust that audiences have showered on our movies. Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated. These films have defined dreams, inspired generations and carried the heartbeat of Indian storytelling to the world and we are proud for them to have a home on Netflix. Our library is more than a collection of iconic films, it’s a gateway to five decades of culture, creativity, and passion. We’re thrilled that this legacy will now find new audience and speak to new generations globally on Netflix.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, added: “This partnership marks a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix. For nearly a decade, we’ve been proud to be the home of India’s finest stories, delighting audiences across the world. From the beloved docu-series The Romantics, which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of Yash Raj Films, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we’re deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity, and emotion of Indian storytelling. This collaboration brings together YRF’s rich heritage and Netflix’s unparalleled reach to celebrate Indian cinema in all its glory — not just in India, but globally. As these films arrive on Netflix, fans can relive the magic of iconic stars and the nostalgia of eras gone by, while new audiences discover their timeless charm for the first time. The rollout of this partnership will be celebrated through festivals and special moments that bring families together to experience the joy and spectacle of Indian cinema, only on Netflix.”