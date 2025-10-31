DTG launches D-Book 12.11

The Digital Television Group (DTG) has announced the launch of D-Book 12.11, the latest edition of the UK’s digital TV specification, implemented in every digital TV in the UK, underpinning interoperability, compliance and innovation across the country’s broadcast and hybrid platforms.

As the UK media landscape evolves under the Media Act 2024, D-Book 12.11 provides guidance for manufacturers, broadcasters and service providers to deliver Media Act-compliant user experiences while continuing to innovate and compete in an evolving environment.

The new edition looks as far ahead as 2038, addressing a potential issue in DVB-SI transport streams similar to the Y2K problem. D-Book 12.11 introduces new guidance to ensure date signalling continues to function well beyond 2100. Other updates include clarified behaviour for logical channel numbers (LCNs) where no service exists and confirmation that text button functionality is no longer required on HbbTV-supported devices.

D-Book 12.11 continues to evolve in parallel with new cybersecurity, network, and compliance requirements, supported by DTG Testing and DTG JV SafeShark. It remains essential to ensuring device interoperability and compliance across UK platforms including Freely, Freeview Play, Freesat, EE TV, Sky Glass, TalkTalk TV, Now, Netgem TV and YouView.

“Interoperability has never been more vital. In a rapidly fragmenting market, the D-Book remains the cornerstone that keeps the UK’s television ecosystem connected, compliant, and competitive – for everyone, everywhere,” commented Richard Lindsay-Davies, CEO, Digital Television Group

Looking ahead, the DTG is inviting member contributions to guide future D-Book development around hybrid distribution systems, reflecting the DTG’s central role working with Government, Ofcom, industry and stakeholders on the future of television.