Canada: CBC launches CBC Kids streaming channel

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced the launch of a new 24/7 commercial-free CBC Kids streaming channel, available now to stream on CBC Gem and the CBC Kids YouTube channel.

The streaming channel features a variety of CBC Kids animated and live-action series for kids aged two to 10, including preschool favourites Dino Ranch, featuring the adventures of the Cassidy family’s ranch for dinosaurs; live action stop-motion series Go Togo, about the vehicles of Transitville; Hey Duggee (pictured), which follows the lovable dog and his friends; plus Molly of Denali, which tells the story an Indigenous girl and her friends.

Additionally, Radio-Canada has also launched two French-language ad-free streaming channels for children and youth, La chaîne Jeunesse and La chaîne L’Agent Jean, available on ICI TOU.TV.

“The CBC Kids streaming channel strengthens our commitment to serve kids and families across Canada with inspiring, family-friendly and fun content on their preferred platforms,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC. “This new commercial-free channel will offer easy access – all day, every day – to some of the most popular children’s programming that CBC has to offer.”

“CBC/Radio-Canada is here for Canadian children, and we hope that this new channel enriches their lives,” added Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada.