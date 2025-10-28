Adform supercharges programmatic DOOH for Vodafone, Daryl Dixon

Adform, the most powerful and safe media buying platform built for game changers, has unveiled results from two programmatic Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) campaigns. The activations were powered by the new DOOH planning interface within Adform FLOW, which offers seamless omnichannel integration through fast and convenient visual inventory discovery backed by rich insights. These results demonstrate the speed, scale, and precision that Adform is bringing to omnichannel media buying.

With a limited timeframe to maximise publicity and attendance for the Season 3 premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC Networks International Southern Europe, and its agency Avante, turned to programmatic DOOH for the very first time. To drive mass awareness, they used Adform’s intuitive visual inventory map to cherry-pick 61 of the most relevant Clear Channel screens around Madrid’s iconic Cine Callao. Instantly, the team could view available locations, screen specifications, and optimise placement. Adform’s solution exceeded targets by driving more than 158,000 opportunities-to-see (OTS) in just two days, with rich supply-side data proving the impact of AMC’s first-ever programmatic DOOH campaign.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Germany’s SIMon mobile needed to stand out in a fiercely competitive telecommunications market. Emphasising efficiency and return on investment, Vodafone harnessed the DOOH map’s advanced audience segments and mid-flight optimisation capabilities to precisely target specific audiences. These included mobile gamers aged 18–34 and consumers near rival stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf. With rapid inventory discovery and setup through the streamlined workflow, SIMon mobile reached almost 300,000 OTS across Ströer’s premium screens in just eight days.

These campaigns highlight how Adform’s new solution is transforming DOOH from a siloed, resource-heavy channel into one that delivers agile, measurable, and high-performance activations. With end-to-end visibility underpinned by strong partnerships with leading inventory providers, including Broadsign, Hivestack, VIOOH, Clear Channel, Ströer, Bauer Media Outdoor, Framen, and JCDecaux, Adform is giving advertisers unprecedented flexibility and control.

Maurizio Vitale, Head of Marketing, Distribution and Brand Strategy at AMC Networks International Southern Europe, said: “As our first programmatic DOOH campaign, we were amazed at the speed and simplicity with which we could bring TWD Daryl Dixon España to life in Madrid’s streets. In just a few clicks, we effortlessly identified the most relevant screens and seamlessly extended this time-sensitive activation across the city. Adform has helped us unlock the showstopping power of DOOH for the premiere, and we can’t wait to do more.”

Marian Hanke, Senior Online Marketing Manager at Vodafone Germany, added: “Adform has helped us replace back-and-forth emails with OOH partners with a flexible, self-service solution. This kind of cutting-edge efficiency matters in a competitive telco market, and it means our teams can focus on outstanding outcomes, not admin.”

Oliver Whitten, Chief Operating Officer at Adform, said: “Our campaigns with AMC and SIMon show just how easy and powerful programmatic DOOH can be when you strip away the complexity. Our solution takes what used to be a fragmented and frustrating process and turns it into turnkey discovery, activation, and measurement. By combining speed and precision with this clear visual interface, Adform is helping to bring DOOH performance into the full media mix and deliver efficient, game-changing outcomes.”