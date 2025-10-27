Singapore: StarHub, Mediacorp M&E partnership

StarHub and Mediacorp have announced a strategic partnership they say will reshape Singapore’s media and entertainment markets. The collaboration brings together the scale, strengths, and innovation of two homegrown leaders to deliver better entertainment experiences for audiences in Singapore.

Through the partnership, Mediacorp, Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, will carry StarHub TV+ content packages on its digital streaming service mewatch, giving audiences greater choice and convenience in one place. For the first time, viewers can enjoy StarHub’s extensive premium line-up directly within mewatch, from the Premier League and over 7,000 hours of live sports including racket sports, cricket and golf, to a rich curation of Asian dramas and TV shows that have long been audience favourites.

At a time when viewing is increasingly fragmented, StarHub and Mediacorp are joining forces to create what they say is a stronger content destination. By bringing together global blockbusters, live sports and local storytelling through flexible micro packages coupled with free subscription options, the partnership lowers barriers and makes premium content more accessible to households across Singapore.

Additionally, advertisers will now be able to drive greater media efficiencies, through the combined capabilities and scale of Singapore’s two largest media players. With Mediacorp’s extensive reach and rich content media ecosystem, together with StarHub’s robust video platforms and first-party data, advertisers can access precision targeted live TV ad insertion. This collaboration enables sharper targeting, more relevant engagement and measurable outcomes, helping brands stand out in a fragmented media environment.

This collaboration is more than a commercial agreement; it represents the commitment of two homegrown leaders to strengthen Singapore’s media ecosystem. By combining complementary strengths, StarHub and Mediacorp are creating greater value for audiences and advertisers, while opening up new opportunities for innovation and growth.

“At StarHub, we are determined to make technology and media work better for people. By joining forces with Mediacorp, we are bringing audiences the widest, most exciting portfolio of content. From global sporting spectacles to local favourites, in ways that are simple, flexible, and accessible. At the same time, we are unlocking new advertising solutions powered by data and precision, giving brands more impactful ways to connect. This partnership is not only about what we can achieve together today; it is about shaping the future of Singapore’s media landscape and building a stronger home-grown alternative in a highly competitive market,” said Nikhil Eapen, Chief Executive, StarHub

“This partnership is a key milestone for Singapore’s media industry. By bringing StarHub and Mediacorp’s platforms together, we are creating greater value for audiences and advertisers alike. With our combined strengths, we will be able to deliver a richer entertainment experience to our audiences in Singapore, while advertisers will gain access to the most comprehensive suite of solutions across TV, digital, and data-driven platforms for the most effective campaign outcomes ,” said Tham Loke Kheng, Chief Executive, Media Corp.

StarHub and Mediacorp are committed to shaping a stronger media ecosystem that can stand alongside global players.

By expanding access, deepening innovation and supporting the growth of local creative talent, the partnership will deliver long-term value for audiences, advertisers and the wider industry.