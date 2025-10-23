UK altnets unveil infrastructure sharing venture

The UK Altnet sector has created a new infrastructure sharing venture to complement Openreach’s Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) framework and boost revenues of independent broadband network providers, including a slice of the huge mobile and datacentre markets.

As Altnets continue to build their share of the broadband market after years of investment in full fibre build out – 2024 saw three quarters of a million customers switch to independent network providers – the industry’s focus is now on making their networks pay.

A 20-strong group of Altnets within trade body the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) has been establishing the venture over the last year and a half. It includes the development of an industry framework that will enable asset owners amongst the independent broadband market to commercialise the ducts, poles and dark fibre that they own by establishing a common means of sharing their infrastructure with others in the Altnet sector, as well as mobile operators, datacentres, tier one carriers and hyperscalers, who are increasingly putting out tenders for ducts to support their own operations.

The installation of such infrastructure for the broadband market has, in some areas, caused concerns amongst communities as new poles and ducts have had to be independently installed where sharing existing infrastructure had not been possible. This initiative aims to reduce any further need for duplicate infrastructure deployment by opening up sharing of assets to a wider audience.

Guy Miller, Chief Executive of Altnet, MS3 Networks, and Chair of INCA’s Infrastructure Sharing Group, said: “We’re ready to share our infrastructure and maximise the assets we own for the benefit of our sector as well as the mobile industry and data centres who will now have access to the assets we’ve invested in to deliver gigabit capable broadband across the UK.

“Pivotal to making this happen has been the establishment of an Infrastructure Sharing Framework that has put in place a common standard product definition, set of terms and conditions, and commercial and legal documents to support this new marketplace.”

“Not only will this venture enable asset owners to get the best ROI from their infrastructure, it also has the potential to significantly reduce the disruption that comes about from the duplication of telegraph poles and ducts. It has been estimated that there is currently some half a million kilometres of spare fibre capacity that has not previously been easily identified. This will save Altnets money, accelerate fibre deployment across the UK and potentially reduce further need for completely new ducts and poles. It will also provide asset seekers with a cost-efficient infrastructure solution compared to investing in such assets themselves.”

“It also opens up a significant new market opportunity for Altnets, including a slice of the £100 million backhaul market in the mobile industry. Asset owners can decide who they wish to share their infrastructure with and the commercial terms. They also have full control over access to their networks and chambers,” he added.

“We acknowledge the public and government concerns sometimes about construction of new physical infrastructure, and we hope this framework will reduce the need for that, where Openreach PIA is not available.”

Asset owners and seekers can register free of charge with INCA to take advantage of the new venture, which includes access to the standards and the full range of documents that support third party use of existing assets. Through the INCA’s recently signed partnership with AssetHub, users will also be able to access maps which show the location of assets.