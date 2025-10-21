Samsung launches Perplexity AI-powered TV app

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of the Perplexity AI-powered TV app. Elevating Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, which brings smart, generative AI support to the largest communal screens, the Perplexity TV App offers a new, AI-powered experience to help users quickly find what they’re looking for and discover new favourites.

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time, accurately answering questions, performing deep research, and suggesting additional questions that allow curious users to engage more deeply with the content they consume.

“The first-of-its-kind Perplexity AI-powered app, now available only on Samsung TVs, broadens our Vision AI Platform offering for a more unique and personalised user experience,” said Dan Glassman, Senior Director & Head of New Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Samsung continually brings innovative and first-to-market experiences to our device owners, and this partnership with Perplexity is the latest that will deliver cutting-edge AI technology, redefining how Samsung owners interact with their TVs.”

“Curiosity can strike at any time. Perplexity’s mission is to serve the world’s curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search and innovative AI-driven interfaces,” added Ryan Foutty, VP of Business at Perplexity. “Samsung is the number one television brand in the world, and we are excited to bring the functionality that Perplexity users know and trust to Samsung’s television screens and device owners around the world.”

How It Works:

Access: Navigate to the Perplexity TV App via the Apps Tab or in Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, accessible via the AI Button. Activation: Users must accept the terms and conditions and allow Perplexity to access their microphones before using the AI voice component. (Optional): For those who don’t want to use voice commands, the onscreen keyboard or USB keyboard can be used to search with the Perplexity TV App. Ask for anything: Whether you want recommendations for Halloween entertainment or help with an everyday task, Perplexity knows the answer.

Availability

The Perplexity TV App is now available on all 2025 Samsung TVs and will be available on 2023 and 2024 TVs with the latest OS upgrade later this year. As a bonus, Perplexity is offering a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro for all users.