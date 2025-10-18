Two Black Boys in Paradise now streaming on Channel 4

Two Black Boys in Paradise, ananimated short film based on a poem by award-winning writer Dean Atta (The Black Flamingo) and narrated by musician, actor and writer Jordan Stephens (The Ex-Wife, Foundation), will start streaming on Channel 4 from October 18th. The film will make its TV debut alongside all other ‘Best of British’ shortlisted films at this week’s Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Produced in crafted stop motion animation, Two Black Boys in Paradise tells the story of Eden (19) and Dula (18) – two young, Black boys on a journey of self-acceptance as their love for each other, and their refusal to hide it, lands them in a paradise free from shame and judgement. Based on Atta’s poem from his acclaimed poetry collection There is (still) Love Here, it explores themes of homophobia and racism, and tackles the real-life struggle of identity, sexuality and belonging. Actor Arun Blair-Mangat (Kinky Boots, In the Heights) provides non-verbal sounds for the film, alongside Stephens’ narration.

Stephens said: “I’ve known Dean for a while and I’m a fan of his presence, patience and devotion. The piece is gorgeous and I was drawn to the project from the jump, even before I lost myself in the animation. The whole project is an ode to belonging. And how complicated, difficult and messy that journey is. It’s an ode to love, which is and will always be the greatest anything that life has to offer.”

Two Black Boys in Paradise makes its TV debut, alongside all other IRIS Prize ‘Best of British’ shortlisted films on Channel 4 as well as streaming for 12 months on Channel 4. Otherwise known as the ‘LGBTQ+ Oscars’, the IRIS Prize is dedicated to showcasing and promoting LGBTQ+ stories, aiming to expand their reach and impact. Their mission is to celebrate global LGBTQ+ stories, uniting filmmakers and audiences to champion diversity and challenge discrimination on the basis of sexuality.

Creator, poet and writer Dean Atta said: “To see Two Black Boys in Paradise evolve from a poem into this stunning piece of animation has been an absolute joy. Every frame feels like a celebration – of love, of courage, of being unapologetically yourself. I have loved travelling with the film to festivals around the world to share our story rooted in honesty, hope and self-acceptance. Having the film now premiere on Channel 4 feels like the perfect homecoming.”

Two Black Boys in Paradise has already taken the film festival circuit by storm, appearing in over 40 high profile festivals both in the UK and overseas.