Optimise QoE with VeEx’s MTX90 multi-gigabit handheld test set

VeEX Inc, a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, has introduced the MTX90, a revolutionary multi-gigabit handheld test set for Installation and Commissioning. Delivering multi-gigabit speeds over wired and wireless (Wi-Fi) interfaces, the MTX90 simplifies field operations and optimises QoE measurements for both residential and business services.

As service providers continue expanding multi-gigabit fiber and Wi-Fi deployments, field technicians face increasing challenges validating true service speeds and maintaining consistent performance. The MTX90 tackles these challenges by combining Ethernet, PON ONT emulation, and Wi-Fi QoE testing into one compact, rugged and easy-to-use platform, eliminating the need for multiple tools, reducing truck rolls, and improving operational efficiency.

Why the MTX90 leads the way:

Comprehensive Performance Testing : Validate multi-gig Ethernet (up to 10G) and Wi-Fi testing (2.4/5/6 GHz) using Speedtest and V-PERF (part of RFC6349).

: Validate multi-gig Ethernet (up to 10G) and Wi-Fi testing (2.4/5/6 GHz) using Speedtest and V-PERF (part of RFC6349). Smart Service Activation : PON ONT emulation ensures OLT provisioning, optical power levels, and service readiness are verified before customer equipment installation.

: PON ONT emulation ensures OLT provisioning, optical power levels, and service readiness are verified before customer equipment installation. Connected Workflow Tools : Integrated with VeEX VeSion R-Server Asset Management cloud solutions for automated reporting, centralised asset management, and NoApp instant results sharing.

: Integrated with VeEX VeSion R-Server Asset Management cloud solutions for automated reporting, centralised asset management, and NoApp instant results sharing. Future-Ready Design: Supports 100M to 10G Ethernet (UTP and Fiber), GPON/XGS-PON ONT emulation, and latest Wi-Fi 6/6E standards in a single handheld test set.

“Technicians need a single, reliable tool that can keep up with today’s multi-gigabit services while staying affordable,” said Lidia Tolbuzova, Product Manager at VeEX. “The MTX90 unifies all these functions in one device, helping field teams deliver faster installations and higher service quality.”

Contact VeEX for a demo, or to learn more.