Clifford joins Dizplai as Director of Product & Innovation

Dizplai, the media experience company, has appointed Mark Clifford as Director of Product & Innovation.

Clifford brings more than a decade of experience leading product development in the media technology sector. Most recently, he spent six years at StreamAMG, where he served as Head of Product. Prior to this, he held senior roles at Deltatre, delivering projects for global broadcasters and sports organisations.

At Dizplai, Clifford will focus on product innovation, AI integration, and data-driven personalisation, accelerating the platform’s ability to help broadcasters, rights holders, and creators turn passive viewers into active communities through immersive, participatory experiences and unlock monetisation opportunities.

“Mark’s background in building high-performing media platforms makes him a powerful addition to the team,” commented Ed Abis, CEO of Dizplai. “His experience at the intersection of product, innovation, and audience behaviour will help us accelerate our capabilities and continue shaping the future of participatory media.”

Clifford added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dizplai at such an exciting time. Dizplai’s ability to transform passive audiences into active, engaged communities through interactive graphics and second-screen experiences is truly inspiring. I am particularly excited to help content creators and rights holders enhance viewer experiences, drive audience interaction, and unlock new monetisation opportunities through subscriptions, advertising, and brand partnerships.”