All3Media signs global deals for P Diddy doc

All3Media International has signed multiple deals for Lion Television’s premium feature documentary Diddy: In Plain Sight. The one-hour film, which debuted on Channel 4 in the UK to coincide with the start of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial in May 2025 and has already sold in the US, has now also been acquired by broadcasters in Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada.

Taking a deep dive into how the fallen mogul was able to act with impunity for decades, and the complicity of those around him, Diddy: In Plain Sight was directed by Gussy Sakula-Barry and produced in association with All3Media International. A US home has already been secured for the feature with Little Dot Studios’ Real Stories Channel, and All3Media International has now added deals with Corus Entertainment for English-speaking Canada where the documentary is available on StackTV, ABC for Australia, TVNZ for New Zealand and Now TV for Hong Kong and Macau.

In Europe, multi-territory deals have been signed with Canal+ Luxembourg for Czech Republic, Netherlands and Slovakia, and with OneGate Media for Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, German-speaking Luxembourg and German-speaking Switzerland.

Rights to Diddy: In Plain Sight have also been acquired by Antena TV (Romania), HRT (Croatia), MTV Oy (Finland), Pop TV (Slovenia), RTBF (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden), VPRO (Netherlands) and VRT (Flemish Belgium).

Rachel Job, SVP Unscripted Content at All3Media International, commented: “We’re pleased to see this important documentary from the award-winning team at Lion Television heading around the world, giving international viewers a chance to go behind the headlines on this much-talked-about case. Featuring exclusive interviews with some of those who were closest to Combs, the film cuts through the noise to examine the charges, understand who knew what, and ask why they kept silent for so long. While offering an in-depth insight into Combs’ story, Diddy: In Plain Sight also delivers a much broader, globally relevant commentary on the toxic impact of money, fame and power, promising must-see viewing no matter where you are in the world.”