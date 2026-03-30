Magic Light Pictures launches Stirling Animation Studio

Magic Light Pictures has announced the launch of Stirling Animation Studio (SAS), its new, wholly owned studio where the company will complete production of its preschool series, Zog, for the BBC.

Following Wild Child Animation entering Administration, with the potential loss of all jobs and its impact on the series, Magic Light said it “acted swiftly to acquire the studio’s assets and production pipeline in order to safeguard crew roles, protect vital Scottish animation infrastructure, and ensure continuity of production”.

Stirling Animation Studio keeps the team together, and SAS will complete production of all 52 episodes of Zog on schedule for delivery to the BBC and international partners.

Martin Pope and Michael Rose, co-founders of Magic Light Pictures, commented: “We’ve acted quickly to protect something valuable – a brilliant team, a major production, and a key part of Scotland’s animation capability. It’s been important to provide stability and renewed confidence for the crew at a critical time. The formation of Stirling Animation Studio will ensure completion of our Zog series and we hope ​it can also be a platform for future productions. We are already exploring ideas about the future so we can support the next generation of world-class animation talent in Scotland.”

Based on the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog remains a cornerstone project for Magic Light Pictures and its partners, including the BBC, ZDF, BBC Studios and Creative Scotland.