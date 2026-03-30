Blackett joins Sky’s Diversity Advisory Council

Sky has announced that Karen Blackett CBE has joined its Diversity Advisory Council (DAC).

Blackett brings executive leadership experience across the creative, media and advertising industries. Her most recent executive roles include serving as President of WPP UK, where she led a workforce of 13,000 people and oversaw a $2 billion P&L. During this period, she also held the role of CEO of GroupM UK, WPP’s media investment arm, leading the organisation through the pandemic and a significant transformation programme to future‑proof the business.

Blackett now works as a non‑executive director and brand transformation and growth consultant, advising organisations across the public, private and private equity sectors. Her current portfolio includes work with Diageo PLC and the British Fashion Council. She has also served as Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth for eight years and is the first alumnus to return to the institution in this role. She is also one of the founding trustees of UK national Black civil rights organisation The Black Equity Organisation (BEO), alongside David Lammy MP, Dame Vivian Hunt, David Olusoga OBE, Kwame Kwei‑Armah OBE and Ric Lewis.

Blackett commented: “I am thrilled to join Sky’s Diversity Advisory Council. Having worked with Sky in an Executive capacity since 2004, I know the organisation truly does live its philosophy of Believe in Better, and this focus transcends to the talent and partners Sky invests in and works with. I am excited to be part of Sky’s continued commitment to ensuring it uses its influence and voice to create a better world.”

The appointment coincides with the departure of Baroness Prashar and Ndidi Okezie, who are stepping down from Sky’s DAC after five years.

David Carrigan, Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Sky, added: “We are thrilled that Karen has accepted our invitation to join Sky’s Diversity Advisory Council. The wealth of experience, insight and innovation she brings will be of immense value to Sky as we continue to ensure fairness, equality and inclusion remain central to how we run our business. I also want to thank Baroness Prashar and Ndidi for their partnership and contribution over the past five years – leaving a legacy that we are determined to build upon.