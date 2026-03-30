Eurovision Sport, Aquatics GB expand collaboration

Building on their collaboration around the World Aquatics Championships 2025, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Aquatics GB have expanded their partnership to deliver a slate of aquatic events free to UK audiences in 2026, streamed live and on-demand via Eurovision Sport.

The agreement increases the range of events available, with coverage spanning swimming, diving, artistic swimming and open water swimming throughout the year.

As part of the collaboration, Eurovision Sport will again be embedded within the Aquatics GB website, enabling fans to access live and on-demand coverage directly through Aquatics GB digital platforms, as well as via the Eurovision Sport app and web services, connected TV services and FAST channels.

Alan Fagan, Managing Director, Eurovision Sport, commented: “We’re excited to enter this next phase of our collaboration with Aquatics GB and give UK fans the opportunity to follow aquatic sports across the full season. This demonstrates how digital-first distribution can expand access to Olympic-pathway sports while strengthening the connection between international competitions and national fan communities.”

Drew Barrand, CEO, Aquatics GB, added: “We’re excited to be extending our collaboration with Eurovision Sport, creating more opportunities for UK fans to follow and connect with British athletes across all aquatic disciplines. With digital audiences playing an increasingly important role in the growth of our sports, this collaboration supports greater visibility for our athletes and helps ensure their performances can be enjoyed by fans in accessible ways across multiple platforms.”

Upcoming aquatic events available on Aquatics GB platforms via Eurovision Sport: