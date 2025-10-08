Report: Sweden tops Wi-Fi speeds on European trains

Ookla has analysed country-level train Wi-Fi performance across Europe and Asia, using Speedtest Intelligence.

Europe and Asia’s rail networks, long heralded as a backbone of economic competitiveness, are now judged not only on punctuality and comfort but on the quality of the digital experience onboard. High-quality train Wi-Fi has shifted from nice-to-have to essential rail infrastructure. Commuters expect a home broadband-like experience for streaming, work calls and gaming while crossing the Swiss Alps or skirting Mount Fuji.

Where countries treat train connectivity as rail infrastructure and pair onboard Wi-Fi with rail-specific infrastructure (trackside, LEO satellite or both), everyday outcomes improve measurably for passengers.

The study uses crowdsourced Ookla Speedtest data to benchmark country-level train Wi-Fi performance across Europe and Asia.

Key Takeaways include: