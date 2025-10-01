Ghana makes MultiChoice fee decision

MultiChoice’s predicaments in Ghana are many. It has been involved in a bitter dispute with local government, but also where it is commonplace for cross-border (grey-market) imports and where piracy is reported to be rife.

The local problem is not helped by adjacent Nigeria’s subscriber fees to MultiChoice and its DStv broadcast are about half those levied in Ghana.

As for Ghana’s Ministry of Telecommunications, they have created a 3-monthly supervision panel. The Ministry says they have reached a new agreement: Subscribers can enjoy 33-50 per cent increase in value – says Sam George, Minister/Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation. The new fee structure is effective from October 1st.

The agreement was announced in Accra.

With the new pricing, the Pady bouquet, which currently costs (Ghanaian Cedis) GH¢59, (about €4) will automatically be upgraded to the Access bouquet, valued at GH¢99, and enjoy 35 extra channels, representing a 40 per cent saving.

Additionally, subscribers on the Access bouquet (GH¢99) will be bumped up to the Family bouquet, which usually costs GH¢190, with 19 extra channels, providing subscribers 48% savings.

Family package (GH¢190) subscribers will move up to the Compact bouquet, priced at GH¢380. As a result, 22 more channels, including live football matches, representing a 50 per cent saving.

Subscribers on Compact (GH¢380) will be upgraded to Compact Plus (GH¢570), with 12 more channels and a 33 per cent saving.

For Compact Plus customers (GH¢570), DStv will automatically upgrade them to the Premium bouquet, priced at GH¢865, adding 18 more channels with a saving of 34 per cent.

Premium customers, who already pay GH¢865, will continue enjoying the full package but with an additional benefit.

As to the grey-market cross-border imports Minister George told the assembled press that MultiChoice/DStv had “deactivated” close to 1 million “ghost boxes” in recent history.