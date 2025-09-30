Vibe.co raises $50m in Series B funding

Vibe.co, the ad platform bringing hyper-targeting to connected TV (CTV) for performance marketers, has closed $50 million (€42.6m) in Series B financing led by Hedosophia, an early investor of Spotify, Uber and Airbnb. The financing also includes participation from previous backers including Elaia and Singular; in addition to Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky’s fund QuantumLight; Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen with Illusian; and angel investors including Carolyn Everson, Board Member of The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola. The funding brings Vibe.co’s total valuation to $410 million.

In addition, Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor, has joined Vibe.co’s board of directors.

“The performance TV advertising market is on track to surpass social media advertising by 2035, driven by an influx of DTC brands and Instagram advertisers. It’s a trillion-dollar market and we are leading the industry forward,” commented Vibe.co CEO and Co-Founder Arthur Querou. “What we’re building is the Meta for TV advertising, powered by transactional data, hyper-targeting, and incrementality measurement. Our ability to attract Instagram advertisers to TV is unlocking an entirely new channel for performance marketers. As a result, we’re experiencing tremendous company momentum—reaching a $100 million revenue run rate in less than two years, which makes Vibe.co one of the top ten fastest software companies to achieve this milestone.”

“We believe Vibe.co is building the infrastructure for the next generation of advertising on TV, where campaigns are created and optimized by AI, measured with real outcomes, and accessible to brands of all sizes,” added Tolia, “Vibe.co is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of CTV into a true performance channel, and we’re proud to back them in defining this new standard for the industry.”

Vibe.co enables brands to generate ad creative with Vibe Studio, its AI-powered video editor. Today, more than 10 per cent of the ad creative that runs on Vibe.co is AI-generated. By the end of 2026, it is anticipated that more than 30 per cent of the ads on Vibe.co’s platform will be AI-generated. The new capital will be used to accelerate Vibe.co’s proprietary AI product roadmap by further enhancing generative and agentic AI capabilities for media buying and creative production and expanding yield management tools for publishers. The company says it also plans to deepen integrations with streaming partners and measurement providers as it scales its platform across the US.