VeEX raises the bar for 10G PON and multi-gig testing with new PX92

VeEX Inc, a global leader in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, has introduced the PX92, a new handheld PON analyser and multi-gigabit service test set designed to change the way technicians validate fibre installations and service turn-ups.

With the rapid rollout of 10G PON and high-speed internet services, the pressure to get every installation right the first time has never been higher. The PX92 addresses this challenge by combining PON analysis, ONT emulation, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi QoE testing into a single compact platform, eliminating the need for multiple tools, speeding up workflows, and reducing costly repeat visits.

What the PX92 brings to the field:

Smarter PON Testing : Available in both pass-through and terminated versions, covering GPON and XGS-PON services from construction to activation.

: Available in both pass-through and terminated versions, covering GPON and XGS-PON services from construction to activation. First-Time-Right Installs : ONT emulation verifies provisioning and service readiness before customer equipment deployment.

: ONT emulation verifies provisioning and service readiness before customer equipment deployment. End-to-End Service Validation : Multi-gig Ethernet (up to 10G) and Wi-Fi testing (2.4/5/6 GHz) with Speedtest and RFC6349 (V-PERF).

: Multi-gig Ethernet (up to 10G) and Wi-Fi testing (2.4/5/6 GHz) with Speedtest and RFC6349 (V-PERF). Workflow Tools: Integrated with VeEX Asset Management cloud solutions for report automation, centralised asset management, and instant results sharing.

“Carrying separate tools for fibre, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi slows technicians down and drives costs,” said Lidia Tolbuzova, Product Manager at VeEX. “The PX92 is a fast, efficient all-in-one platform that streamlines validations and troubleshooting, helping service providers turn their 10G investments into proven QoE for end users.”

See the PX92 live at SCTE’s TechExpo in Washington, DC, Booth B236 until October 1st.