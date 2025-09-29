Starship flight 11 scheduled for October

SpaceX’s next flight of its giant Starship (test flight 11) is likely to launch on October 13th.

The date has been confirmed by SpaceX, and the US Coast Guard’s local Notice to Mariners talks of the flight taking place between 6.15pm and 8.22pm on the 13th (US Central Time), but the Coast Guard also lists a few follow-on dates should weather or other problems upset the launch plans.

SpaceX has spent the past week carrying out important engine tests, and launch pad final preparations are underway. Additionally, Block 3 booster test articles (Booster 18.1 and 18.3) are undergoing structural and cryogenic testing.