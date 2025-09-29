Big Media signs licensing deals with WBD, Nat Geo

Big Media, the production company, distributor and channel provider, has struck licensing deals for its original series with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in the US and Nat Geo in the Benelux region.

Under the terms of the agreement with (WBD), the company has licensed Destruction Decoded (Season 1), Fatal Engineering and Modern Warfare 2.0 (pictured). for The Science Channel and HBO Max in the US; currently available to viewers now. Nat Geo Benelux has also licensed Destruction Decoded (Season 1) and Fatal Engineering, both of which are available now on its channel in the Benelux region.

“Big Media has enjoyed great relationships with both Discovery and Nat Geo over the years, with our programming being broadcast on their respective channels around the world,” commented Danny Wilk, President, Big Media. “This deal with Discovery US follows another we did earlier this year for Discovery US and Spain, while the deal with Nat Geo for Benelux follows another we recently did for the US and CEE. It’s great to establish these relationships with global partners through our proven ratings-winners. All of our science, history and investigative series do exceptionally well internationally, and these three series are amongst our most-popular shows at the moment.”