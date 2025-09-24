Disney+ raising subscription prices again

Disney has confirmed that it will raise the subscription prices for its Disney+ streaming service in the coming days – its fourth consecutive price increase in four years.

A Standard Annual plan in the UK will increase by £10 (€11.46) to £99.90 as of September 30th – with no hikes yet confirmed for monthly and premium subscriptions.

Meanwhile, in the US, from October 21st the ad-supported Disney+ plan will increase by $2 (€1.70) to $11.99 per month, and the ad-free premium tier will rise $3 to $18.99 a month. The price of annual premium subscriptions will be raised by $30 to $189.99. Bundled packages comprising of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (and HBO Max) will also see price hikes, according to the company’s website.

Although price rises have not been announced in any other international markets, it’s anticipated that similar hikes will roll out globally in the coming weeks.

Disney+ currently boasts around 127.8 million global subscribers.