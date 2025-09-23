BBC: 3.3m watch England vs France in Women’s RWC

BBC Sport has reported that its coverage of the England vs France Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final on September 20th drew a record-breaking peak audience of 3.3 million across BBC TV and digital platforms – the highest ever for a women’s rugby union match on UK television. The match also drove a further 2.4 million views on the BBC Sport live text pages.

The tournament has now reached 9.8 million BBC TV viewers and driven 8.8 million streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport platforms to date.

The New Zealand vs Canada semi-final on September 19th drew a peak audience of 1.6 million viewers across BBC TV and iPlayer as Canada scored the win to secure their own place in the final.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “The response to the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been phenomenal. These record-breaking figures reflect just how powerfully the tournament has connected with audiences across the UK. The Red Roses’ journey to the final has been inspiring, emotional, and unmissable, and BBC Sport has been proud to bring fans every moment of it.”

England will take on Canada at Twickenham on September 27th, live on BBC One and iPlayer from 3pm. The bronze medal match between New Zealand and France will stream on iPlayer from 12.30pm.