Sky Studios Elstree expansion approved

Planning approval has been granted for the expansion of Sky Studios Elstree, Sky’s film and TV studio, financed and developed by L&G. The approval, which would allow a further 10 stages to the complex in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, unlocks development that is expected to create over 2,000 jobs and attract £2 billion (€2.2bn) of production investment to the UK within the first five years of operation.

The expansion will allow Sky Studios Elstree to grow to 22 stages across 65 acres for a total of 470,000 sq ft of stage space for filming.

Since opening in 2022, Sky Studios Elstree has already hosted a host of film and TV productions, including the blockbuster movies Wicked, Paddington in Peru and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Sky Originals have also made the studio their home, including festive drama Bad Tidings, comedy Mr Bigstuff, panel show A League of Their Own, and more, plus a raft of Sky commercials.

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, commented: “The UK’s media and entertainment sector is a global powerhouse, and the expansion of Sky Studios Elstree will elevate it even further, creating thousands of jobs and opening doors for the next generation of British talent. With the government’s continued support through business rates relief and film and TV tax incentives, our creative economy is poised to be a driving force of UK growth.”

António Simões, Group CEO, L&G, said: “The approval of the next phase of development at Sky Studios Elstree is welcome news for the local area and the UK’s creative industries and sends a strong signal that shows the UK is serious about growth. As a leading institutional investor, L&G is committed to getting capital behind projects that will drive our growth industries and give them a competitive edge on the world stage, while creating jobs and improving infrastructure for local people.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “This government is backing the builders, not the blockers. By cutting unnecessary red tape and transforming the planning system, we are getting Britain building and bringing in private investment to build an economy that rewards working people. This expansion is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s world-leading film and TV sector that will create thousands of new jobs and boost investment into the UK, ensuring Elstree’s status as a hub of British creativity and innovation.”

Adrian Wootton OBE, CEO, British Film Commission, added: “Sky Studios Elstree’s expansion is a significant moment for the UK’s creative industries. Investment of this scale creates thousands of new jobs, supports a depth of talent and keeps our film and TV sector at the cutting edge of global entertainment. Inward investment film and HETV production was worth almost £5 billion to the UK in 2024. We anticipate an even higher level of investment in 2025, but having the right mix of studio space is vital if we’re to build on such success in the face of intensifying global competition. As we collectively look to drive greater growth in the UK, we should be making every effort to support projects like Sky Studios Elstree North, for its local, national and international advantages.”

As part of the proposal, Sky has included plans to significantly benefit the local area. A large number of the jobs created are anticipated to be filled by crew members in the local community, and over £6.5m of funding would be invested to improve local roads and transport links. Plans include a new community green at the font of the site, space for local community meetings, and the safeguarding and improvement of 27 acres of nearby land to protect local wildlife and habitats for the next 30 years.

The project sets some of the world’s most ambitious studio sustainability standards, featuring solar panels on every rooftop, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a fully electric vehicle fleet—all of which will also be incorporated into the expansion. The site is also home to Sky Up Academy Studios Elstree, a pioneering immersive learning hub where young people aged 11 to 18 gain hands-on experience in the diverse roles and career opportunities within the TV and film industry.