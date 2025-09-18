FAST FAQs: Launching an online TV streaming service

Launching your own streaming platform can feel like navigating uncharted territory. Between content acquisition, monetisation, marketing, and the technical setup, it’s easy to feel like there’s a lot to figure out. FAST Channels TV has worked with dozens of content owners to launch successful FAST platforms.

In this guide, the company answers the questions it hears most often about launching a streaming service and show how to navigate the process with confidence.

What is FAST?

You may have already heard the term ‘FAST’ – it stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV and offers viewers a hybrid of Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVoD) and live linear TV live content without the cost of cable or subscription services, where audiences can watch for free, supported by short, dynamically inserted ads.

Why is this important? Streaming is how most people consume content, and online services aren’t just influencing viewer habits, they’re redefining the entire media landscape.

Why should I launch a platform?

Launching your own platform offers a range of advantages that traditional subscription-based streaming services and linear TV can’t offer. It lets you reach and own a broader audience, monetise existing content through consistent ad revenue, retain full control over your brand, followers and programming, and respond quickly to changing viewer habits in today’s fast-moving media landscape. Most importantly, you can position your platform as the go-to destination for the content your followers care about most.

What type of content works best?

A successful platform typically blends three types of content:

Your existing content library: Films, series, short-form content, documentaries.

Curated content: Popular channels and AVoD that complement your own offerings, helping fill programming gaps and attract diverse audiences, provided by FAST Channels TV and other content owners.

Exclusive or original content: Unique programming can differentiate your platform and build loyalty.

Content should appeal to your target audience, whether that’s niche genres like horror, lifestyle, or family programming, or broader appeal content.

What technology do I need?

A common concern for content owners is the assumption that launching a streaming platform requires building expensive technology stacks, hiring developers, and managing complex integrations. The reality is very different: with the right partner, most of the technical heavy lifting is taken care of for you.

Here’s what’s involved:

App development: To cover all key devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, iOS, Samsung and LG.

Content Management System (CMS): Every platform needs a strong CMS to store, organise and manage content.

Video encoding and transcoding: Not all content is created equal, some may need to be reformatted or transcoded into multiple bitrates for smooth streaming across devices.

Content Delivery Network (CDN): A global CDN ensures your content reaches audiences everywhere with minimal buffering.

Video Player tech: From mobile phones to smart TVs, your content needs a player that supports adaptive streaming, captions, and ads.

Ad insertion tech: This ensures that ads are placed seamlessly into the content stream, tailored to viewer demographics.

Analytics: Tools to track viewership metrics, ad performance, and other key data are crucial.

Yes, the tech behind a streaming platform is complex, but you don’t have to go it alone. With FAST Channels TV managing the systems, integrations, and ongoing support, you can focus on your content, marketing efforts and audience while we take care of the rest.

How quickly can I launch?

One of the biggest surprises for many content owners is just how quickly a streaming platform can go live. What once took years of technical development and heavy investment can now be achieved in a matter of weeks. At FAST Channels TV, the timeline largely depends on three key factors:

1. Content Readiness

The condition of your library is the most important factor in determining launch speed. If your content is already digitised, properly formatted, and supported with metadata (titles, descriptions, artwork, closed captions), the process is much faster. If materials need encoding, editing, or additional preparation, this can add time – but FAST Channels TV helps streamline those steps.

2. Platform Scope

Your timeline will also depend on the kind of service you want to launch:

Single FAST channel: A curated linear channel with ad support can be live in as little as 1–2 days.

Multiple channels: A suite of genre or niche channels can take a bit longer to program and launch but can still be achieved in a matter of days.

Full streaming platform (with VOD + FAST channels): FAST Channels TV can deploy a branded, multi-device streaming service in under 30 days.

3. Monetisation and Distribution Setup

Integrating advertising partners, establishing distribution across devices and platforms (smart TVs, apps, Roku, Fire TV, etc.), and ensuring proper reporting and analytics add time to the process. However, much of this work runs in parallel with content preparation.

Is launching a platform right for me?

Whether you’re a major studio, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or traditional operator, independent producer, or a niche content creator, launching your own streaming platform is a scalable way to monetise your content, grow your audience, strengthen your brand, and future-proof your business.

Streaming isn’t just for the big players anymore. With the right combination of content, curated FAST channels, and smart monetisation, anyone can tap into the streaming space.

FAST Channels TV makes it easy. From channel creation and distribution to ad integration and analytics, it provides the expertise and infrastructure to help you succeed. Ready to get started? Vsit www.fastchannels.tv for more information.