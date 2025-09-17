Roku TV smart projector launches in US

Roku, the streaming specialist, has announced that the first Roku TV smart projector, boasting 1080p Full HD, is now available in the US.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, on any wall or screen. With a single Roku remote, along with integrated auto focus and auto keystone, the projector supports variable screen sizes (40 inches to 150 inches), giving users the flexibility to enjoy immersive entertainment at home or on the go.

“Whether you’re camping, grilling, or setting up a home theatre, projectors have always promised a big-screen experience, but they often lacked the simplicity and smart connectivity that today’s viewers expect,” commented Tom McFarland, Vice President, Roku TV. “The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector changes that – combining Roku’s award-winning OS with effortless setup and access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and live channels.”

Backed by Roku’s intuitive UI and personalised home screen, users can stream from popular apps or discover free content on The Roku Channel. And because it’s a Roku device, the projector integrates with Roku’s mobile app, wireless speakers, and smart home ecosystem—bringing features such as wireless audio connectivity, Bluetooth private listening, and automatic updates that help keep the experience hassle-free.

The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector D1R Cube is priced at $250 (€210.60).