MPs to quiz BBC on licence fee

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the UK House of Commons is to hold an Evidence Session with senior BBC representatives, including its Director General Tim Davie.

The session on September 15th will examine the BBC’s collection of the Licence Fee in 2024/25, as well as assess the organisation’s overall financial management. As a result of the increase in 2024 in the cost of a TV licence to £169.50 (€196), income from its collection rose by 5 per cent for the BBC in 2024-25 (to c.£3.8 billion from c.£3.6 billion the year before).

However, this increase was offset by a reduction in the number of paid-for licences; the National Audit Office has found this fell by around 314,000 (1.4 per cent) to 22.6m between 2023-24 and 2024-25, driven by more customers declaring that they do not need a licence. Fee evasion also increased by c. half a percentage point on 2023-24, representing up to £550 million in lost income for the BBC.

On overall financial management, the PAC is likely to explore the BBC’s ambitions for savings and commercial returns. The BBC has set itself a target to reduce costs by £700 million in its licence fee funded activities by March 2028, and to deliver returns from its commercial activities of £1.5 billion over 5 years to 2026-27. It has reported £546 million of savings to date, and that it is ‘on track’ to meet the returns target.

Other likely topics include how future funding will be prioritised, how the BBC is preparing for review of its Royal Charter (set to end on December 31st 2027), and how it is addressing its findings that only 51 per cent of those aged 16-34 feel ‘the BBC reflects people like them’.

Appearing with Davie will be Shirley Cameron, Director of Revenue and Customer Management, BBC, and Leigh Tavaziva, Chief Operating Officer, BBC.