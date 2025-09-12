WGGB names Thorne as new President

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has announced that British playwright, screenwriter and television writer Jack Thorne has been elected its new President effective immediately

The writer, known for Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, This Is England ’90 and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, steps into the role vacated by Sandi Toksvig OBE at the union, which represents professional writers in TV, film, theatre, audio, books, comedy, poetry, animation and video games. Former WGGB Presidents also include Olivia Hetreed, David Edgar, JB Priestley, Maureen Duffy, David Nobbs and Rosemary Anne Sisson.

WGGB negotiates better pay and conditions and lobbies and campaigns on a broad range of issues to ensure writers’ rights are protected in a rapidly changing digital landscape. WGGB members also include emerging and aspiring writers.

Thorne commented: “This is such a huge honour for me. I think the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain is a union to be hugely proud of. I was proud of it from the outside and I’m delighted to now fight for it from the inside. And I do think we’re about to be in the battle of our lives. The landscape for writers is brutal right now, and the conservatism that has crept in to commissioning is vital to combat. But more than all that, there are people coming after our copyright, vultures who’d steal it to put into their machines and we need to make sure the government is robust in defending us. As a kid I went on marches with my parents where we’d chant ‘together, united, we’ll never be defeated’ and I do think these next few years are going to be about us all working together to fight. The titan Sandi Toksvig has been an incredible champion, I’m a size 13 and would have no hope of following in her footsteps but I will do my very best. With Emma Reeves as our Chair – a fellow working writer, passionate about these issues – we stand every chance, and I will do all to support her and all our activist members to win the clash that’s ahead of us.”

Toksvig added: “During my six years as President we’ve seen a global pandemic, the rise of AI, the fall-out from Brexit, a cost-of-living crisis, the disturbing re-emergence of the far right, and brutal cuts to the arts. From deep in the trenches, I’ve been proud to witness my union rise to these challenges and fight at every turn to protect writers’ jobs, rights and livelihoods.As I hang up my President’s hat, I would like to pay tribute to every activist who I’ve been proud to walk alongside, and to all who sail the good ship WGGB. Unions are precious and more important than they have ever been; we must hold on to them tight. It’s been a privilege to serve, and I wish my successor Jack Thorne t he very best – I know he’ll make a huge success of it.”