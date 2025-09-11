InterDigital awarded injunction against Disney

InterDigital, a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, has been awarded a preliminary injunction against Disney by a court in Brazil.

The 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro ruled that InterDigital is entitled to a preliminary injunction over Disney’s infringement of two InterDigital patents related to AVC and HEVC video coding technology.

The decision follows the publication of an independent expert report, commissioned by the Rio court, which fully supported InterDigital’s position that Disney infringed both of the patents-in-suit, and that InterDigital does not have a RAND obligation arising from the asserted encoder claims.

“From better video compression to higher picture quality and an enhanced user experience, our technology underpins the viability of the streaming industry and has enabled Disney to build a highly successful streaming business,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “This decision is an important step in ensuring that we receive fair value from Disney’s ongoing use of our innovation and I welcome the court’s support of balanced IP rights and innovation more broadly.”