Report: Over 55s feel ignored by modern TV

Millions of Brits aged 55 and over feel “left behind” by today’s TV despite being the generation who watch it most. The Upper Third report – created by the Freeview channel network Great!, owned by Narrative Entertainment – has revealed it is the UK’s 22 million over-55s who feel the most ignored by modern TV broadcasters.

According to the report, more than a quarter (26 per cent) of these mature viewers feel forgotten by today’s TV producers and advertisers, despite watching more television than any other age group – averaging three hours and 42 minutes a day.

The report also finds that two-thirds (67 per cent) of all Brits enjoy watching nostalgic TV – but the biggest lovers of classic shows are men aged between 55-64 (76 per cent).

However, many of these more mature male viewers feel frustrated by the content served up on broadcast TV every day. Half of over-55s feel today’s TV schedules prioritise younger audiences with an emphasis on reality-show formats in favour of the shows they grew up loving.

A further two-thirds of these mature viewers think more fondly about the TV show they watched years ago compared to the modern ones aired, making them yearn for the classics to come back onto their TV sets (66 per cent).

In the past week, the five terrestrial channels showed just nine classic shows, representing less than 5 per cent of total programming.



Additional findings include:

Representation gaps are stark: 39 per cent of over-75s feel erased from TV, and 89 per cent of women over 75 say portrayals are negative

Adverts also misrepresent older viewers: 57 per cent see “lazy stereotypes,” while 60 per cent say they’re shown too much end-of-life content

TV is a vital companion: 45 per cent of over-55s rely on it for company, especially women aged 75+

Broadcast TV remains popular because of habit, comfort, and ease of access, with many rejecting the overwhelming choice of streaming

Marketing director for Great!, Kate Gartland, commented: “Britain’s most loyal TV viewers are ‘not young’, and so they’re being routinely ignored by modern-day broadcasters. Our core audiences are telling us loud and clear they feel left behind and want somewhere to watch their favourite shows – and that’s exactly what we’re giving them at Great! We curate our channels to celebrate the shows our audiences want, just how they want them. TV’s for entertainment, for bringing people together, and often for providing company. We offer TV that fits right in. It shouldn’t be all Love Island, First Dates and prioritising Gen Z – older audiences are important, and they should be catered for.”