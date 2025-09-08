Murray named new DCMS/DSIT Minister

Ian Murray has been appointed as Minister of State jointly in the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

He was previously Secretary of State for Scotland from July 5th 2024 to September 5th 2025. He has been the Member of Parliament for Edinburgh South continuously since May 2010.

Murray replaces Sir Chris Bryant who becomes Minister for International Trade and Economic Security at the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

Liz Kendall becomes Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, having previously served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. She replaces Peter Kyle.

The appointments were by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the wake of a cabinet reshuffle prompted by the resignation of Housing Secretary Angela Rayner.