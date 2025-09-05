MPs to quiz BBC leadership

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to hold an evidence session on the work of the BBC.

Director-General Tim Davie and Chair Samir Shah will appear before the Committee on September 9th. Areas of questioning are likely to include workplace culture and editorial standards.

The pair are expected to be asked about the internal review of Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, which concluded that the documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy, by failing to disclose information about the child narrator’s father’s position within the Hamas-run government.

The corporation’s leadership could also face questions on how it dealt with complaints and allegations relating to MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace as well as the issue of the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury and its policies when it comes to covering other live events.

The Committee regularly hears from the senior leadership of the BBC as part of its scrutiny of the broadcaster. The session is also expected to cover the BBC’s Annual Report and Accounts, Ofcom’s Public Service Media Review and the Government’s Creative Industries Sector Plan.