Canal+ seeks UGC control

Canal+ group and French cinema group UGC have entered into exclusive negotiations regarding Canal+ group’s acquisition of a minority (34 per cent) stake in the UGC. Following the acquisition of the minority stake, Canal+ would have the option, following agreement with UGC’s shareholders, to take full control of UGC from 2028.

UGC is a French cinema and audiovisual production group with one of France’s strongest cinema chains, content libraries, and networks of talent. With 55 theatres (48 in France and 7 in Belgium) and tens of millions of admissions each year, UGC is one of the largest cinema chains in France. UGC primarily operates large flagship multiplexes in cities, including the UGC Ciné Cité Les Halles in Paris.

UGC’s content library includes popular, high-performing comedies and successful franchises such as Qu’est ce qu’on a fait au bon Dieu – Serial (bad) Weddings, the iconic Amélie and TV series such as worldwide hits HPI – High Potential and Soleil Noir – under a Dark Sun.

The signing of the proposed transaction will be subject, if applicable, to information and consultation of employees’ representative bodies.

“Since its creation in 1984, Canal+ has been the number one partner and supporter of French and European cinema,” commented Maxime Saada, Chief Executive Officer of Canal+. “UGC has built a remarkable network of theatres, an exceptional library of content and outstanding IP. The growth of STUDIOCanal, led by Anna Marsh, is a priority for the Canal+ group, and combining our business with UGC would enable us to accelerate this development. This transaction demonstrates the group’s commitment to Cinema and theatrical exhibition, which play a vital role in showcasing and enhancing the value of films.”