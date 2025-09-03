BT, MainStreaming enhance UK video streaming delivery

MainStreaming, the Edge Video Delivery Network, has announced a partnership with BT Group to deliver high-performance, scalable and efficient video streaming across BT’s mobile and fixed networks nationwide.

Through deep integration with BT’s network – leveraging on-net capabilities – MainStreaming will launch into the UK market with enhanced delivery capacity tailored for the UK’s largest streaming platforms. The pair say the collaboration will: “boost the quality of experience (QoE) and reliability for live streaming audiences; drive greater cost efficiency for network providers through caching at the edge; and deliver efficiency for content providers through a unique capacity-based cost model”.

“Our collaboration with BT is a powerful step toward intelligent, scalable video delivery, supporting our shared commercial and technical ambitions to serve the UK’s broadcasters,” commented Tassilo Raesig, CEO of MainStreaming. “By leveraging BT’s robust infrastructure, we can support the UK’s leading streaming platforms with unmatched QoE and QoS, while driving efficiency at scale. The UK is a strategic market for us, and we’re proud to deepen our commitment to national broadcasters and OTT providers.”

As part of the technical roadmap, the partnership will explore BT’s pioneering MAUD (Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery) technology for live streaming. The companies will also look at software-defined edge caching solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of content providers and consumers.

Chris Bramley, Chief Network Architect at BT, added: “We are continually enhancing our networks to ensure our customers enjoy the best possible streaming experience. Bringing a leading Content Delivery Network provider like MainStreaming into our network enables us to drive efficiency of video content delivery and provide outstanding viewing experiences to our shared customers.”