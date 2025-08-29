China: ABC Commercial signs content deal with UKIDS

ABC Commercial has announced a deal with China’s UYoung, securing the sale of Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Seasons 4–7, Wiggle & Learn and Big Words, Small Stories to UYoung’s UKIDS app, one of China’s most popular streaming platforms for children’s enlightenment education.

UKIDS, will localise the titles to be made available across China. The deal strengthens the global presence of ABC Commercial’s preschool slate and represents a significant achievement for its production partners, including The Wiggles and Moody Street Kids.

“Breaking into China is no easy feat. It is one of the most tightly regulated media markets in the world, with high expectations around content quality, educational value and cultural sensitivity,” commented Alex Zhou, ABC Commercial’s Content Sales Manager for Asia & MENA. “UKIDS’ parent company, UYoung Media, is one of the most iconic distributors of children’s content and IP management in China and a key contact for foreign programming. Their strong relationships with media platforms, combined with their 25 years of experience, deep market insight were critical to making this happen. It’s becoming more restrictive, but the fact our content is breaking through speaks volumes.”

Clara Yang, Vice President International Business at UYoung, added: “We are delighted to have acquired this incredibly strong raft of shows to add to the high-quality content offering on our Ukids app. The Wiggles is one of the most enduring and anticipated children’s programmes worldwide, with music and performances loved by kids across generations. We are excited to bring this timeless program and experience to children in China. Parents are increasingly seeking programs that both educate and entertain, and Ukids has become their primary destination for a carefully curated selection of English content, providing a truly immersive environment for language learning. These new titles will strengthen the Ukids app as China’s leading preschool animation platform, and cement UYoung’s position as the nation’s leading Kids and Family entertainment company.”

With Ready, Steady, Wiggle!, Wiggle & Learn and Big Words, Small Stories firmly within the preschool edutainment category, the titles align perfectly with China’s growing demand for content that supports English language learning, social development and early cognitive skills. Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Series 4 & 5 and Big Words, Small Stories will launch on UKIDS from mid-October 2025. This will be followed by Wiggle & Learn and Ready, Steady, Wiggle! Seasons 6 & 7 from January 1st 2026.

Kate Chiodo, CEO of The Wiggles, said: “It’s wonderful to see The Wiggles reaching children and families in China through this partnership with UYoung and ABC Commercial. For over 30 years we’ve been sharing songs, stories and plenty of Wiggly fun with children around the world, and it’s exciting to know that families in China will now be part of that journey. At the heart of what we do is helping children learn and grow through music and play, and we’re proud that this spirit will now be enjoyed by a whole new audience.”