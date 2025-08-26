No Good Productions partners with FAST Channels TV to launch Rock Solid Wrestling TV

No Good Productions, the creative force behind Rock Solid Wrestling TV, has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide. Rock Solid Wrestling TV is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup.

Rock Solid Wrestling TV follows a colourful collection of athletes on the road, in the locker room, and in the ring, revealing the sacrifices and commitment it takes to succeed in the unpredictable world of professional wrestling. For more details and where to watch, visit Rock Solid Wrestling’s official website: www.rocksolidpro.ca

FAST Channels TV enables over 80 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to welcome No Good Productions Inc to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Mark Bartolucci, CEO of No Good Productions, echoed the excitement, saying: “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life at a competitive cost. With our remarkable catalogue of original professional wrestling content, Rock Solid Wrestling TV is set to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The partnership between No Good Productions and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering meaningful and uplifting content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging experience with Rock Solid Wrestling. Stay tuned to Rock Solid Wrestling on FAST Channels — your go-to destination for all things Canadian professional wrestling.