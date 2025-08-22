Further delays for AST’s FM1 satellite

AST SpaceMobile’s FM1 craft is reportedly not going to be launched as speedily as hoped. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is responsible for launching the important broadband satellite, it can happen before the end of [India’s] financial year, which is December 31st.

There have been numerous reports that ISRO is not ready to launch the satellite, but – perhaps worse news – is that it doesn’t yet have the AST satellite in its possession and that AST has “missed the shipment deadline”, according to one observer.

It seems that taking on board the Ligado L-band spectrum (for use over North America) has created delays in construction.

The original plan was to see the first of the much-enlarged AST satellite launch in July 2025. The latest information is that ISRO wants 3-4 months after receipt of FM1 from the Texas manufacturing site.

Delays mean AST SpaceMobile, which plans to provide direct-to-device satellite services, is entering the market later and faces increased competition from established players like Starlink.

On August 12th, during AST’s earnings call with analysts, the company said its would be starting intermittent services in the US by the end of this year, and other key markets in early 2026 (Japan, Europe including the UK, and Canada). AST said it expects FM1 will “be ready to ship in August 2025″. That now seems unlikely.