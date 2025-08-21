Disney adds EVPs to tech leadership team

Disney Entertainment has made new leadership hires in its technology organisation.

Adam Smith, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN, shared internally that he has hired two new Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) – Tony Donohue and Erin teague – as he continues to add to his leadership team.

Donohoe joins immediately as EVP, Ad Platforms. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his 30+ years of experience scaling technology across retail, financial services, travel, and enterprise software industries – and previously served in technology leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase and as CTO for Expedia and SoFi. Most recently, as SVP, Technology at Walmart, he led a team of 4,500+ technologists and managed cloud infrastructure spend for commerce platforms. He launched their in-house DSP with self-serve capabilities and led the consolidation and enrichment of first-party data into a unified platform, accelerating ML innovation across ad tech, data monetisation, search and personalisation. Tony and his team, in partnership with Disney Advertising under Rita Ferro, will seek to drive growth and innovation in Disney’s advertising business.

Teague will join in September as EVP, Product Management. She brings a combination of deep product domain expertise in sports, AI, and personalisation, paired with entertainment industry experience spanning both film and television, all built on a software engineering background. Her experience spans a broad range of leadership roles at Google, Yahoo, Twitter and Morgan Stanley, among others. She will lead a team that helps shape some of the most popular products in the world and will bring expertise in building user-centric products across a variety of areas including AI, sports, media/entertainment, social media, and AR/VR.

Smith commented: “Part of what makes Disney distinctive is the combination of creativity and technology. As Product & Technology at Disney and ESPN continue to pursue our vision, we’re driving new ideas, transforming our products. I’m thrilled to add two new, exceptional leaders – Tony Donohoe and Erin Teague – to a team that is doing a ton of great things. Erin and Tony bring technical firepower, deep expertise, and dynamic vision and will be a key part of our success driving innovation and user-centric products.”