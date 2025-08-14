Prime Video carries Ligue 1 Plus

Prime Video has joined the roster of platforms hosting the new in-house Ligue 1 Plus direct-to-consumer (DTC) service having agreed a carriage deal with LFP, the French football governing body.

The service will is available now at a promotional price (until August 31st) of €12.99 per month for a full-year subscription. A Prime Video subscription is not required to access the service.

The service is also available in France via DAZN, Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR, where it is launching with a €9.99 per month promotion for the first three months, followed by €14.99 per month for the rest of the season (again, if the service is taken up by August 31st). Notably, Canal+ is not hosting the service.

The Ligue 1 2025/26 season kicks off on the evening of August 15th with Rennes vs Marseille.