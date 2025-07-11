France: Ligue 1+ on DAZN, Orange and more

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a new partnership with the French Professional Football League (LFP) for the distribution of Ligue 1+, the new channel from the LFP that will broadcast Ligue 1 McDonald’s. Thanks to this partnership, DAZN subscribers in France can access Ligue 1 McDonald’s until August 15th 2029.

French operators Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR will also carry the new Ligue 1+ service. Subscriptions will cost €14.99 per month (with commitment) at launch. Another €9.99 subscription offer will launch soon for fans aged under 26.

The Ligue 1+ channel will broadcast eight live matches each matchday from Friday to Sunday, along with a major free-to-air highlights show on Sunday evening, when the new Ligue 1 season kicks off on August 15th.

DAZN prematurely terminated its Ligue 1 deal last season, citing the LFP’s lack of support in fighting piracy, and marketing the league.

Meanwhile, DAZN has also secured rights to broadcast all Italian football in several key markets, including exclusive rights in France. For the 2025–2026 season, DAZN will broadcast all Serie A Championship matches in France. The platform will also provide complete coverage of the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in France, Monaco, and Andorra.

“DAZN is delighted with this new partnership with the French Professional Football League (or LFP Media). I thank the LFP, LFP Media, Nicolas de Tavernost, and all the clubs for the quality of our discussions and for their trust. This agreement is fully in line with our ambition to make the best sports content accessible to our subscribers and strengthens our position as a long-term partner of French football. DAZN is continuing and accelerating its growth in France, as demonstrated by the acquisition of full broadcasting rights for Serie A and Italian football starting next season,” commented Brice Daumin, CEO of DAZN France.