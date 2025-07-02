LFP confirms in-house Ligue 1 streaming platform

Following a July 1st meeting, the Presidents of League 1 clubs, the LFP Media Supervisory Committee and the LFP Board of Directors officially announced their long rumoured, strategic project: the creation of a TV and digital platform entirely dedicated to the McDonald’s League 1, managed and led by LFP Media.

The platform will become the primary destination for French football fans to watch their country’s top flight football from next season.

“This project marks a turning point for all French football enthusiasts. More immersive and worn by all McDonald’s League 1 clubs, the platform will broadcast […] eight live matches exclusively from Friday to Sunday, accompanied by a major [highlights programme] available on Sunday evenings,” said the LFP. The one remaining weekly fixture will air on beIN Sports as part of an existing deal.

The new platform will launch with an offer of €14.99 per month (with commitment) – a price well below the €30 starter price that was charged by DAZN last season before prematurely terminating their Ligue 1 deal. Reports also suggest that the LFP is considering a discounted €9.99 subscription for under-26s

A launch press conference will take place on July 10th to present the new platform of the Professional Football League.

The 2025/26 Ligue 1 season kicks off on August 15th. Canal+ announced earlier this week that will not carry the new Ligue 1 platform.