HBO Max, Viu bundle to launch in SE Asia

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Viu, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service, have announced a new streaming bundle, offering the HBO Max and Viu services in a single subscription. Set to launch in Q4 across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the bundle marks the first of its kind across multiple markets in Asia Pacific, and will bring together the best of Hollywood content and premium Asian entertainment.

Subscribers can look forward to iconic global brands such as HBO, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe, as well as Viu Originals, popular Korean and Chinese dramas, and local productions from Southeast Asia. On HBO Max, fans can access blockbusters including A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, beloved franchises such as Friends, as well as HBO Original series such as The Last of Us and The White Lotus. On Viu, subscribers can stream celebrated reality series, such as Running Man and 2 Days 1 Night, Chinese dramas like The Immortal Ascension and Love Has Fireworks, and upcoming Viu Original Korean dramas, My Youth and Taxi Driver 3.

“Following the proven consumer and business benefits of HBO Max bundles in other parts of the world, this new streaming offering will provide strong entertainment value for consumers across Southeast Asia, and help drive subscriber growth and stronger retention,” said James Gibbons, President of Asia Pacific at WBD. “With access to two complementary and world class collections in a single subscription, local fans can enjoy even more choice – from premium Hollywood movies and series to standout local Asian content.”

Janice Lee, CEO of Viu and Managing Director of PCCW Media Group, commnetd: “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is an exciting step forward in our promise to continually enhance Viu’s entertainment options and meet our viewers’ evolving tastes. By combining HBO Max’s Hollywood content with Viu’s Asian favorites in a single bundle subscription, we’re offering more choice in shows, easier access to diverse content and greater value across a wider range of programming.”

The new bundle will be available for direct purchases via HBO Max and Viu’s websites. Subscribers can access content from each service separately, and content, feature and device compatibility will vary by service. Additional details will be shared in the coming months.