European Media Freedom Act enters into effect

On August 8th, the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) entered into effect, marking a step toward supporting an independent and pluralistic media sector in Europe. The EMFA offers key safeguards to public service media. It also provides for a right to have the media brand made visible to users, for example on Smart TVs and a right to access to audience data for media services, as well as protecting journalistic sources and creating a new Media Board which will provide advice and expertise on the implementation of the EMFA.

“I can’t stress enough how much anticipation and hope there is for the EMFA,” said Richard Burnley, Director of Legal and Policy at the EBU. “Media freedom is a cornerstone of democracy, and we now rely on EU Member States to do their part in meaningful implementation of the EMFA’s provisions. It is essential for the EU’s resilience and sovereignty that the media sector can resist political influence. The EMFA also prioritises and upholds public service media’s role in uniting, informing, educating, and entertaining audiences throughout the EU.”

Notably, Article 5 of the EMFA introduces safeguards for public service media against political interference in its governance and mandates stable, adequate, and predictable funding.

Furthermore, Article 18 sets new requirements for Big Tech platforms, including transparency and procedural safeguards before they can restrict or remove regulated media content. However, these measures require clear guidance from the European Commission and need to be effectively enforced. If platforms do not react, the Commission must take even stronger action.

“With the new rules now in effect, our priority is to provide Members with the legal clarity and practical guidance they need,” added Burnley. “This is the singular most important piece of EU media legislation in the last decades. We are committed to working closely with both Members and authorities to ensure consistent and effective implementation across Europe. The EU and Member States must make it count.”