Fubo reports “pivotal” Q2

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th 2025.

In Q2, Fubo reports that its global streaming business “exceeded subscriber and revenue guidance”. Fubo delivered North America total revenue of $371.3 million (€318.8m), down 3 per cent year-over-year (YoY), and 1.35 million paid subscribers, down 6.5 per cent YoY. In the Rest of World (ROW), Fubo delivered $8.7 million in total revenue, up 4.7 per cent YoY, and 349,000 paid subscribers, down 12.5 per cent YoY.

Fubo noted that it states its key metrics on a YoY basis given the seasonality of sports content.

Net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter was $8 million, leading to an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.02. This compares favourably to a Net loss from continuing operations of $25.8 million, or an EPS loss of $0.08, in the Q2 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter was -$34.6 million, a $2.7 million decrease compared to the second quarter 2024, and Free Cash Flow in the second quarter was -$37.7 million, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Fubo ended the quarter with $289.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand.

“The second quarter of 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in Fubo’s business,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Our continued focus on delivering choice and flexibility to consumers positions us well to capitalise on emerging opportunities as the traditional content landscape continues to evolve.”

“We are pleased with our second quarter results including top-line outperformance,” added Edgar Bronfman Jr, executive chairman, Fubo. “We continue to innovate our sports entertainment streaming platform striving for unparalleled product quality and a frictionless content experience, and look forward to keeping shareholders updated on our progress.”

In regards to the Disney channel merger deal announced in January, Gander and Bronfman said: “We filed a preliminary proxy statement to seek shareholder approval for our agreement with The Walt Disney Company to combine Fubo with Hulu + Live TV. We continue to believe that this business combination will increase competition and consumer choice. The anticipated timeline for closing this transaction is currently projected for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025 or the first quarter of calendar year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, Fubo shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.”